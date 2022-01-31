HaloDAO (RNBW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $140.00

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded up 73.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $360,404.64 and approximately $140.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded up 53% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.75 or 0.06979679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,449.15 or 0.99920865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006695 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

