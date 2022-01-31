$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBS stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.75. 141,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

