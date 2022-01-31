$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 145,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WBS stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.75. 141,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.58.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
