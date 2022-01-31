Analysts Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 610.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

CCRN stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.19. 45,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,226. The company has a market cap of $805.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after buying an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 157,848 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

