Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,318.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,379.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
