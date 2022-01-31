Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,318.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,379.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

