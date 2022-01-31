Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Expands By 79.4%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the December 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:MOR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. 1,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. MorphoSys has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.99.
MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. Equities analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
MOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.07.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.
