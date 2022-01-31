Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Expands By 79.4%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the December 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:MOR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.98. 1,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. MorphoSys has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.99.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. Equities analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

