Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC) Short Interest Down 27.8% in January

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MEAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.78. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,829. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,360,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,301,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is based in HOUSTON.

