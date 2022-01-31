Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) PT at $283.39

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.55. The company had a trading volume of 83,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,479. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.52 and its 200-day moving average is $246.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

