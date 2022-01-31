Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Announce $2.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Brunswick reported earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $10.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

NYSE BC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.36. 21,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,132. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $4,323,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,585,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

