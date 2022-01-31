Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Billion

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post $8.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.86 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.19 billion to $35.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ARW traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.48. 12,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

