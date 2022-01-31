Impossible Finance (IF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,636.00

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $3.98 million and $20,636.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.72 or 0.06947866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,335.11 or 0.99728688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

