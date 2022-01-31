Noir (NOR) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Noir has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $118,074.22 and $164.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00181194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00072487 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00372728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,477,987 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

