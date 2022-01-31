ZooKeeper (ZOO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $138,786.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $138,786.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.72 or 0.06947866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,335.11 or 0.99728688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006686 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 102,103,878 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

