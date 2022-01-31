Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 2.4%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.58 and last traded at $104.77. Approximately 5,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 136,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.