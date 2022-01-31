Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 2.4%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.58 and last traded at $104.77. Approximately 5,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 136,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.40.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $848.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
