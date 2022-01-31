Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in January

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,600 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 780,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,416.0 days.

SURDF stock remained flat at $$30.08 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

