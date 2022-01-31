Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Up 13.8%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares were up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 26,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 938,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,570,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock valued at $138,599,447.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

