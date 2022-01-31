$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.45 billion. American Tower reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $9.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $249.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.16. The stock has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

