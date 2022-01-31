Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SKHHY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SKHHY. CLSA downgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.