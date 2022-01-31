Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SPIN remained flat at $$0.09 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,555. Spine Injury Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.
Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile
