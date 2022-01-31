Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPIN remained flat at $$0.09 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,555. Spine Injury Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc is a medical services and technology company. It provides licensing, management, marketing, billing, collection and financial services for affiliated doctors who treat patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents, including orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management doctors and chiropractors.

