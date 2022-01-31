Trollcoin Achieves Market Cap of $228,021.55 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $228,021.55 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,443.39 or 0.99945077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00020674 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00030096 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00502231 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

