ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $694.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE NOW traded up $18.94 on Wednesday, hitting $580.02. 110,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $603.09 and a 200-day moving average of $624.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

