Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT at $21.69

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULCC. Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Frontier Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $33,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $1,287,040 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after buying an additional 448,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after buying an additional 147,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,688,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

