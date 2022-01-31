ODUWA Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $13,694.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,443.39 or 0.99945077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00020674 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00030096 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00502231 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

