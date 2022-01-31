TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NRDY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.99. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $694.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson purchased 5,000 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Mrva purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $5,213,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

