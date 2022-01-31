Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $28.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $2,208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 14.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 29,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,674. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

