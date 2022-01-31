Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Down 51.3% in January

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Metro Bank stock remained flat at $$1.37 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

