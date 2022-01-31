Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Decreases By 50.0%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMZPY traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.30. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $59.90.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

