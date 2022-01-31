Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $110.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,742. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,694,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

