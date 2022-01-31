Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,700 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the December 31st total of 1,534,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Shares of CRLFF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.11. 8,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,200. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.