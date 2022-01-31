Brokerages Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $16.81. 5,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,379. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

