Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) PT at C$43.91

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$43.50 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,270. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$22.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.76. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$32.30 and a 12-month high of C$43.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -675.60%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

