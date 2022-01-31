Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.32. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on THRM. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,379. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,510 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

