Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

MPW traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. 103,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,483. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

