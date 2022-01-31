Superdry (LON:SDRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $203.50

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 203.50 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.81), with a volume of 531563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.86).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDRY. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.60) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.06) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.78) to GBX 265 ($3.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superdry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 376.67 ($5.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.70.

In other Superdry news, insider Shaun Wills purchased 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,490.04). Also, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($15,313.01). Insiders purchased a total of 9,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,873 over the last 90 days.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

