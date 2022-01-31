Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 42,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $75.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $76.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

