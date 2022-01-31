Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $7.51 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $198.25 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.91 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

