Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.28% of Intel worth $613,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $47.78. 416,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,948,367. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

