Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.74

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 16604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

The company has a market capitalization of C$145.68 million and a PE ratio of -34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.38.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

