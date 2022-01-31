Southern (NYSE:SO) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.52

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $69.25, with a volume of 296702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

