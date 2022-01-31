Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Down 50.3% in January

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the December 31st total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPZEF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. 7,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $15.06.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

