Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.0 days.

THLEF stock remained flat at $$93.35 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43. Thales has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $108.50.

About Thales

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

