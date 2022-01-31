Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Up 50.9% in January

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,700 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 658,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 189 ($2.55) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of TWODF remained flat at $$1.95 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

