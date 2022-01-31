EvenCoin (EVN) Hits Market Capitalization of $52,532.51

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $52,532.51 and $161,080.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.66 or 0.00250754 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006896 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000869 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.13 or 0.01126227 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003775 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

