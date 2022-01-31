$17.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report sales of $17.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.56 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $18.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $72.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.28 billion to $75.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $77.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.78 billion to $82.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.97. 1,381,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,432,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.