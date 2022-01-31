Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Post $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $2.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,032. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.77 and a 200-day moving average of $213.61. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

