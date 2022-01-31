Hoo Token Market Capitalization Hits $92.30 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $92.30 million and $9.84 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hoo Token has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.43 or 0.06987335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,429.23 or 0.99693704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00051827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HOOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.