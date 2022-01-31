Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Decreases By 55.0%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 722.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKF traded down $4.68 on Monday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $41.46.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
