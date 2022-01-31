Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 913,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MFIN shares. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,105. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $180.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.