Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Down 3.5%

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.26. Approximately 67,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,891,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Macerich by 102.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 292,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 148,305 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,085,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,068,000 after acquiring an additional 621,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

