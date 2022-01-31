iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 13.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shot up 13.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.96. 296,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,630,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of research firms have commented on IQ. HSBC reduced their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 3.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at $268,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

