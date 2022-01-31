Aleph.im 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.11 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $94.15 million and $2.11 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,391,831 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

